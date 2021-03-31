Live

Watch CBSN Live

The Pfister family: Aspen legends

From silver miners to the Hunter Thompson-era and beyond, Aspen has always been a town of renegades and people who left everything they had known behind to start anew. The family of Nancy Pfister fit right in.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.