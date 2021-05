The people of Kiribati could become the world's first climate refugees Some people in the South Pacific could become the world's first climate change refugees due to rising sea levels. For "CBSN: On Assignment," CBS News correspondent Seth Doane visits the low-lying island nation of Kiribati where about 100,000 people live. Watch the full report on Monday, Aug. 21, at 10 p.m. ET/PT on CBS and CBSN