Ukraine Crisis
Earth Day 2022
COVID Pandemic
The origins of Birds Aren't Real
The day after President Trump’s 2017 inauguration, Peter McIndoe was on a rooftop in Memphis and heard demonstrators below. So, he decided to join the crowd, carrying a sign with the most ridiculous phrase he could think of: “Birds Aren’t Real.”
