Watch CBS News

The origins of Birds Aren't Real

The day after President Trump’s 2017 inauguration, Peter McIndoe was on a rooftop in Memphis and heard demonstrators below. So, he decided to join the crowd, carrying a sign with the most ridiculous phrase he could think of: “Birds Aren’t Real.”
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.