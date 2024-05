The origin story of Leatherman's "pocket survival tool" In 1975, Tim Leatherman decided to put his engineering degree to use and see if he could somehow combine a pocket knife with pliers. His tinkering that forged a "multitool" would lead to Leatherman, a Portland, Oregon-based company that specializes in designing foldable jacks-of-many-trades (and many blades), churning out 10,000 a day, each assembled by hand. Correspondent Conor Knighton reports.