Live

Watch CBSN Live

The Obamas greet Pope Francis at the White House

The pope arrived at the White House South Lawn in a small Fiat and was greeted by President Obama and the first lady. The welcoming ceremony was the first stop in a busy day for the pope. Norah O'Donnell anchors this CBS News special report.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.