Live

Watch CBSN Live

The Obamas' final White House holiday card

The Obamas sent out their final Christmas card as the First Family, which features the President, First Lady and daughters Malia and Sasha in a photo taken at the Canadian state dinner earlier this year. CBSN's Vlad Duthiers has more.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.