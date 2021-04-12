Live

The next big thing: Cool tech at CES 2016

The biggest consumer electronics show of the year is getting underway in Las Vegas, showcasing everything from virtual reality to the next generation of HDR TVs to smartwatches that track your every breath. CNET.com's Kara Tsuboi reports.
