The New Yorker boosts sales by stirring the pot David Remnick is only the fifth person to hold the title of editor at The New Yorker. The weekly magazine is riding a new wave of popularity among young readers, and it's Remnick (who's been on the job for 17 years) that's making it happen. Erin Moriarty of "48 Hours" profiles the editor behind the topics that many people are talking about.