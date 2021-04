The National Park Service helps you “find your park” From the Sequoias in California to the Everglades in Florida, the National Parks Service has been stewards of these magnificent landscapes and monuments for nearly 100 years. Ahead of this milestone, it has launched a campaign called “find your park,” aimed at attracting a wider audience to experience parks, monuments, seashores and wilderness areas. David Begnaud reports on the plans to make these natural wonders available to more people.