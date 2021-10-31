Free CBS News App
Stream CBSN Live
Sign Up For Newsletters
The New Pro-Gun Generation
COVID Pandemic
CBS Village
News
US
World
Politics
Entertainment
Health
MoneyWatch
CBS Village
Technology
Science
Crime
Sports
Essentials
Potentially faster-spreading Delta variant, AY.4.2, spotted in 8 states
Manchin calls Biden's $1.75 trillion spending proposal a "shell game"
Huma Abedin on how Hillary Clinton weathered the Lewinsky scandal
Biden: Trump withdrawal from climate pact put us "behind the eight ball"
Colorado hospitals can turn away patients as COVID-19 surges
Clogged U.S. supply chains lead to cargo theft
"Rust" assistant director makes first public statement
Robert Durst indicted for second-degree murder in wife's 1982 disappearance
Rev. Jesse Jackson hospitalized after falling and hitting his head
Shows
Live
More
Latest
Video
Photos
Podcasts
In Depth
Local
Log In
Newsletters
Mobile
RSS
CBS Store
Paramount+
Search
Search
Login
Live
Watch CBSN Live
The Murdaugh Mysteries
Five deaths with a connection to one family. "48 Hours" contributor Nikki Battiste investigates.
View CBS News In
CBS News App
Open
Chrome
Safari
Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.
Not Now
Turn On