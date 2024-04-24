Watch CBS News

The mounting pressures on those caring for both aging parents and young children

Between now and 2030, about 10,000 people in the U.S. will turn 65 every single day. Many experts say the country is unprepared to care for them, and that care often falls on their adult children. As Americans have children later in life, many end up taking care of a parent and young kids at the same time. They're referred to as the "sandwich generation." CBS News contributor Lisa Ling understands it personally, and she's diving into this issue.
