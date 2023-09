The mother-daughter duo behind "Dork Diaries" talk about new book, inspiration for series The bestselling "Dork Diaries" are back with a European adventure. Author Rachel Renee Russell and her daughter Nikki Russell, who co-writes and illustrates the books, join us to talk about "Dork Diaries 15: Tales From A Not-So-Posh Paris Adventure" and the real-life inspirations for the popular series.