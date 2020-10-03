"The most powerful woman on Wall Street" on closing the gender wealth gap While the wage gap between men and women is often talked about, some may not realize how it compounds over a lifetime. Because women make less, take more time out of their careers to care for children and invest less than men, even women who have successfully saved for retirement can find themselves with $1 million less in assets than their male counterparts. Michelle Miller looks at one Wall Street titan's mission to fix that.