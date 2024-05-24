Watch CBS News

The most anticipated movies out this summer

"A Quiet Place: Day One" and "Deadpool & Wolverine" are among the most anticipated movies expected in theaters across the U.S. this summer, according to Fandago's Erik Davis, who joins CBS News with more details on the season's blockbusters.
