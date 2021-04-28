The Michigan "Reagan Democrats" voters who went for President Trump President Trump was the first Republican to carry Michigan since it supported President George H.W. Bush in 1988. Trump earned outsize support in Macomb County, where Democratic pollster Stan Greenberg coined the term "Reagan Democrat" in the mid-1980s. Greenberg returned to Macomb County in February and sat down with voters who'd backed both President Obama and President Trump. Greenberg joins "Red & Blue" to discuss what he learned.