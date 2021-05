The man behind the Twitter account exposing white supremacists The Twitter page, "Yes, You're Racist," is becoming a new battleground after Saturday's violent rally in Charlottesville, Virginia. The account is shifting its focus to exposing white supremacists who protested the city's effort to remove a Robert E. Lee statue. Many of those protesters were clearly identifiable but largely anonymous. The man who runs the account wants to change that. Kris Van Cleave reports.