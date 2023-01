The "luminist architecture" of Steven Holl The works of architect Steven Holl have helped define the look of cities around the world, making remarkable use of light and space. Correspondent Rita Braver talks with Holl, whose recent works include the REACH at the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts, in Washington, D.C., and the Kinder Building at The Museum of Fine Arts, Houston – buildings in which Holl hopes to express "the joy from the creative act."