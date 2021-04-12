Live

"The Lucky Years": Make the most of health breakthroughs

Breakthroughs in medicine are reaching a tipping point. That’s what Dr. David Agus says in his new book, “The Lucky Years,” published by Simon & Schuster, a division of CBS. He argues cutting-edge science and technology will enable us to edit DNA to fight disease, reverse aging, prolong fertility and turn cancer into a manageable condition. Dr. Agus, who leads the USC Norris Westside Cancer Center, joins “CBS This Morning" to discuss how to fine-tune your healthcare and live better.
