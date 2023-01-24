CBS News App
Jan. 6 Probe
Ukraine Crisis
COVID Pandemic
CBS News Live
Managing Your Money
Essentials Shopping
Newsletters
News
US
World
Politics
Entertainment
Health
MoneyWatch
CBS Village
Technology
Science
Crime
Sports
Essentials
Documents marked classified found at Mike Pence's Indiana home
Trump drops another lawsuit against N.Y. Attorney General Letitia James
U.S. poised to send tanks to Ukraine
Evidence points to "workplace violence" in Half Moon Bay shooting, police say
McConnell says any debt ceiling solution will come from McCarthy and Biden
District attorney opposes release of special grand jury's Trump report
Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker defends state's new sweeping gun ban
Suspect at large after fatally shooting 3 people in Washington state, police say
20 GOP-led states ask federal judge to halt migrant sponsorship policy
Shows
Live
Local
More
Latest
Video
Photos
Podcasts
In Depth
Local
Global Thought Leaders
Innovators & Disruptors
Log In
Newsletters
Mobile
RSS
CBS Store
Paramount+
Join Our Talent Community
Davos 2023
Search
Search
Login
Watch CBS News
The lost art of handwriting in cursive
Tuesday marks National Handwriting Day, which is held on John Hancock's birthday. Michael George looks at which schools are still teaching the art of cursive, and tested out his own skills with Lilia Luciano and Lana Zak.
View CBS News In
CBS News App
Open
Chrome
Safari
Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.
Not Now
Turn On