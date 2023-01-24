Watch CBS News

The lost art of handwriting in cursive

Tuesday marks National Handwriting Day, which is held on John Hancock's birthday. Michael George looks at which schools are still teaching the art of cursive, and tested out his own skills with Lilia Luciano and Lana Zak.
