The long history of turmoil in Haiti The Caribbean nation currently roiling under fire from armed gangs and without a functioning government was born as a rich French colony that gained independence in 1804, founded by the formerly enslaved. Since then, Haiti has been mired in poverty, crushing debt, violence and political upheaval, subjugated by dictators and foreign powers. Correspondent Martha Teichner looks at Haiti's history, and talks with author Jake Johnston and journalist-activist Monique Clesca about the country's current turmoil and what the future bodes for Haitians.