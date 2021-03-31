Live

Watch CBSN Live

The legal fight over digital resale

The legality of reselling music, books, games and other copyrighted material purchased online may soon involve Congress. CBS News legal expert Rikki Klieman joins "CBS This Morning: Saturday" to explain what's at stake.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.