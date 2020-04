The legacy of Benjamin Rush Although the coronavirus' effects may seem shockingly new to most, the U.S. has been through pandemics that have upended life in the past. Yellow fever ravaged Philadelphia in 1793, and one doctor, Benjamin Rush, worked tirelessly to treat the sick. When he was not doing that, Rush was dining with iconic Americans such as John Adams and Thomas Jefferson. Michelle Miller speaks to Steven Fried, author of the biography "Rush," about the historic figure's unique legacy.