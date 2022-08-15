Rudy Giuliani is a target of Georgia election probe, lawyer says Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani is a target of criminal investigation as a Georgia grand jury investigates efforts of Donald Trump and his supporters to overturn the 2020 election, his lawyer confirmed to CBS News. CBS News senior White House and political correspondent Ed O'Keefe and Politico senior political correspondent David Drucker join "Red and Blue" to discuss this, as well as the new developments in the Mar-A-Lago raid.