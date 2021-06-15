Live

Live audience returns to Stephen Colbert's show

The long wait ends Monday night. "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" returns to the iconic Ed Sullivan Theater for its first show in front of a live audience in more than a year. CBS News' Michael George reports from New York.
