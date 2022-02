The January 6 defendant with the most serious charge appears in court Stewart Rhodes, founder of the far-right militia group the Oath Keepers, appeared in court Wednesday. He’s charged with seditious conspiracy, the most serious charge yet stemming from January 6. CBS News congressional correspondent Scott MacFarlane joined CBS News’ Tanya Rivero and Nikki Battiste with the latest, including the six new subpoenas issued by the House panel investigating the riot.