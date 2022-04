The impact of social media success on teens Some of the biggest stars of the year were ordinary teens who seemingly became famous overnight on TikTok — but social media fame can come with a price. The story is explored in the new CBS Reports documentary, "Are the Kids All Right?: Chasing Fame." 16-year-old Jiggy Tuner is featured in the episode and shares his experiences as a teen influencer with Nikki Battiste on "CBS News Mornings."