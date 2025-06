The immigrant experience at NYC's Tenement Museum "Give me your tired, your poor, your huddled masses yearning to breathe free …" stated the poem by Emma Lazarus about America's promise. New York City's Tenement Museum has recreated the apartments of immigrant families who lived in the very same building on the Lower East Side decades ago for a new exhibit, "Under One Roof." Correspondent Martha Teichner joins members of the families revisiting their childhood home at 103 Orchard Street.