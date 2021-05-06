Live

The hunt for illegal opioids at JFK airport

John F. Kennedy International Airport processes more than a million inbound packages every day. As fentanyl and other potent synthetic opioids pour into the U.S., it has also become the front lines in the opioid crisis. Tony Dokoupil reports.
