The history behind “It’s a Wonderful Life” and why it continues to be a Christmas classic 75 years and five days ago, "It's a Wonderful Life" premiered on the big screen, just in time for Christmas. The film would earn five Oscar nominations, but surprisingly wasn't considered a commercial success. Yet over the decades, with a big boost from television, "It's a Wonderful Life" would grow into a timeless classic that still resonates to this day. Dana Jacobson explains.