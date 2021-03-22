Live

The higher purpose of doodling

Even its very name, "doodle," makes it sound frivolous and pointless. But our scribbles and scrawls - sometimes recognizable, sometimes not - may actually have a point. Lee Cowan explores the discipline of "Doodle-ology."
