The Heroes Project: Man inspired to lead veterans on epic climbs A motorcycle wreck in 2001 challenged whether Tim Medvetz would ever walk again, but the former Hells Angel set a goal not only to walk but to climb Mount Everest. Along the way, he found a new mission: turning disaster into determination for wounded veterans. Medvetz and one of the climbers, retired Marine Staff Sgt. Mark Zambon, join "CBS This Morning" to give a preview of Lara Logan's "60 Minutes" report.