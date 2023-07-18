Watch CBS News

Solar power helping Texas electric grid through heat wave as Californians asked to conserve

Residents in California are being asked to conserve electricity to prevent blackouts as dangerous temperatures continue to blanket the Southwest. But in Texas, solar energy is playing a major role in keeping the grid online. CBS News correspondent Jonathan Vigliotti reports from California and Emily Foxhall, who covers heat and energy for the Texas Tribune, joined CBS News to discuss the situation in Texas.
