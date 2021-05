The gun debate 5 years after Sandy Hook massacre December 14, 2017 will mark five years since a gunman killed 20 children and six staff members at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut. In the years since, there have been several other mass shootings in the U.S., but Americans remain divided on how to reduce gun violence. Shannon Watts, founder of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, joins CBSN to discuss her group's views on gun legislation.