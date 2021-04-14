Live

The GOP's “flash mob” attempts to stop Trump

Molly Ball of the Atlantic, Michael Gerson of the Washington Post, Ezra Klein of Vox.com, and Ed O'Keefe of the Washington Post break down efforts by the Republican establishment to slow down front-runner Donald Trump’s campaign across the nation.
