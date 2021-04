The golden art of Gustav Klimt Gustav Klimt's portraits, both romantic and erotic, captured the golden age of Vienna at the turn of the century. A notorious ladies man, Klimt was obsessed with women - pale beauties dressed in extravagant gowns, or nothing at all. Morley Safer takes in the first major Klimt retrospective in this country, at New York's Neue Galerie. (Originally aired March 9, 2008.)