The global impact of George Floyd: France George Floyd was killed in Minneapolis, but thousands of miles away in France, his death sparked unprecedented protests against anti-Black violence – the roots of which are far different than the United States, but the experience of which is all too familiar. Norman Araji, critical race theory professor at Villanova University, and Nathalie Etoke, associate professor of Francophone and Africana Studies at the Graduate Center, CUNY, join CBS News with more.