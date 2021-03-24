Live

Watch CBSN Live

"The Giver" to open after years of production

After 18 years of attempts, "The Giver," based on the popular novel, is set to open on Friday. Plus, "If I Stay," another movie based on a best-seller, will open next week. Terry Okita has the latest entertainment headlines.
