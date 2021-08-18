Future uncertain for Afghan women after Taliban takeover An anti-Taliban protest in Afghanistan turned deadly on Wednesday. At least one person was killed and six people were wounded by members of the militant group. Meantime, the U.S. is racing to evacuate Americans and Afghan allies as quickly as possible. CBS News' Roxana Saberi and David Martin report on the latest developments. Then Marie Clarke, vice president of global programs for the non-profit Women for Women, joined CBSN's Lana Zak to discuss what the Taliban's takeover means for the future of women in Afghanistan.