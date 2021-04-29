Live

The future of U.S. trade policy with China

President Trump is meeting at Mar-a-Lago with President Xi Jinping of China. Trade is expected to be a central issue during their two-day summit. Wall Street Journal reporter William Mauldin joins CBSN to discuss the economic implications.
