Watch CBS News

The future of pool | 60 Minutes

The future of pool depends on minting a new generation of elite players. Professional player Shane Van Boening lent his name to a Junior Open where 60 Minutes met a 7-year-old, too short to reach the table, practicing his technique.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.