Live

Watch CBSN Live

The future of Air Force One

Air Force One is getting an upgrade. CBS News aviation expert Mark Rosenker tells CBSN's Jeff Glor and Gigi Stone Woods that the Air Force will replace the current fleet of presidential planes with Boeing's 747-8 model.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.