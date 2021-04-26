Live

"The Founder": A fast-food story

A new movie dramatizes how a visionary milk shake mixer salesman turned the McDonald brothers' fast-food restaurant into a franchise powerhouse. Ben Tracy interviews Michael Keaton and John Lee Hancock, the star and director of "The Founder."
