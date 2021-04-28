Live

The fight to retake Mosul at a critical stage

The battle to liberate Iraq's second largest city from Mosul has come to a critical stage. Iraqi troops backed by U.S airstrikes and special operation forces are now moving into the western part of the city. Holly Williams reports from Iraq.
