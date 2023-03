The FDA approved the first over-the-counter nasal spray that can reverse an opioid overdose The FDA took the extraordinary step to approve the over-the-counter sale of Narcan, a drug that can quickly reverse the effects of opioid overdoses. CBS News medical contributor and editor-at-large for public health at Kaiser Family Foundation, Dr. Celine Gounder will join "CBS Mornings" to discuss the significance of the approval and how someone should administer the drug.