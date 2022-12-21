CBS News App
Election Results
Ukraine Crisis
COVID Pandemic
CBS News Live
Managing Your Money
Essentials Shopping
Newsletters
News
US
World
Politics
Entertainment
Health
MoneyWatch
CBS Village
Technology
Science
Crime
Sports
Essentials
Live Updates: Zelenskyy heads to Washington to meet with Biden, address Congress
Franco Harris, legendary Pittsburgh Steelers running back, dead at 72
8 girls charged in murder of Toronto man: "You think you've seen it all"
House Ways and Means Committee votes to release Trump's tax returns
Exclusive: Trump aide testified he saw Trump "tearing" documents
Biden administration asks Supreme Court to allow it to halt border expulsions
Britons told to avoid "risky activity" as ambulance workers strike
Ex-tennis star Boris Becker says "blood brothers" saved his life in prison
Who is Jeffrey Clark, the ex-DOJ official involved in Trump's election scheme?
Shows
Live
Local
More
Latest
Video
Photos
Podcasts
In Depth
Local
Global Thought Leaders
Innovators & Disruptors
Log In
Newsletters
Mobile
RSS
CBS Store
Paramount+
Davos 2022
Search
Search
Login
Watch CBS News
The factory behind the White House ornament
The same family-owned business has manufactured the White House Christmas ornament for more than 4 decades. The collector's item helps raise funds to preserve the White House while teaching about presidential history. Ed O'Keefe has more.
View CBS News In
CBS News App
Open
Chrome
Safari
Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.
Not Now
Turn On