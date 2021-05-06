The economic case for rebuilding Puerto Rico's power grid with solar energy "Bending the Arc" is a new documentary that chronicles the journey of idealistic young doctors who helped change the way public health issues are addressed in developing nations. Dr. Jon LaPook sat down with two of the film's key figures, Drs. Jim Yong Kim and Paul Farmer, to discuss the benefits of using solar energy to restore power to Puerto Rico in the wake of Hurricane Maria rather than rebuilding a traditional electrical grid.