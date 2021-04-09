Live

The Dogist photographs Man's Best Friend

A "Short Take" from a man with a strong claim to the title Dog's Best Friend/ Elias Weiss Friedman, the photographer whose blog and brand-new book are both called "The Dogist," describes his encounters with canines posing for his camera.
