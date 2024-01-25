Watch CBS News

The Dish: Vietnamese-inspired pork noodle meal

In this week’s series of “The Dish,” New York Times Cooking share a Vietnamese-inspired pork noodle dish. Ready in under 20 minutes, this recipe balances sweet, salty, spicy, sour, and umami flavors for a quick yet delicious culinary experience.
