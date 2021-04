The Dish: Upland chef Justin Smillie Chef Justin Smillie was born in California and raised in New Jersey. He has worked in some of New York City’s top restaurants, including Mercer Kitchen, Gramercy Tavern and Barbuto. Last year he opened his first restaurant, Upland, on New York City's Park Avenue. His first cookbook, “Slow Fires: Mastering New Ways to Braise, Roast, and Grill,” was released last month. Smillie joins “CBS This Morning" to share his journey as well as some of his signature dishes.