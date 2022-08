The Dish: Traditional Chinese topping with a modern twist sizzles in the U.S. Chili crisp has taken the U.S. by storm. Jing Gao created Fly By Jing's version with ingredients exclusively from her hometown of Chengdu, China. Gao shows CBS News' Nancy Chen how to make her famous topping, and Chen also visits Paulie Gee's in Brooklyn to sample a popular pizza topped with chili crisp.